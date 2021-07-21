Police blotter: Two shootings, home invasion, carjacking

Among the crimes reported in Uptown neighborhoods early this week, including a carjacking, two home invasions and two shootings.

A man carjacked a 49-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Monday (July 19) at St. Charles Avenue and Pine Street. When the woman stopped at the intersection, he pushed her out of the car, grabbed the wheel and drove away.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday (July 19), a woman broke into a home in the 3500 block of Second Street. She kicked in the door searching for somebody and ransacked the home, police said.

The occupant, a 49-year-old woman, was trying to get her out of her house when another intruder, an unknown man, entered the home as well.

Amanda Wilson, 28, was arrested at the scene. Wilson remained jailed Wednesday (July 21) on one count of home invasion and an outstanding warrant from St. Tammany Parish. Her bond was set at $2,000.

A shootout broke out at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Chippewa Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (July 19). A man, whose identity is known but has not been released, opened fire at a 25-year-old man. The 25-year-old was hit and returned fire. The shooter fled, and the victim was driven to the hospital.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday (July 20), a 37-year-old man awoke to find a thief standing over him in his home in the 2000 block of Danneel Street, stealing his belongings. He confronted the thief and they got in a fight, but the thief fled. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Three people were shot Tuesday night (July 20) around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Josephine Street and Rev. John Raphael Way by an unknown person who walked up to them and opened fire. Two victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital by EMS, while police transported the third victim, a 21-year-old man, to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.