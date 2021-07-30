Police blotter: Shooting in Hoffman Triangle, carjacking in B.W. Cooper area, battery in Broadmoor, armed robbery in the Lower Garden District

A shooting, carjacking, aggravated burglary and armed robbery were among the crimes reported in Uptown neighborhoods this week.

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon (July 27) on Second Street at South Tonti Street. The victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The carjacking occurred overnight on Wednesday (July 28), and police were informed at about midnight on Thursday. The victim, a 37-year-old male, was giving a ride to a man who, in the 3000 block of Thalia Street, took out a gun and demanded his vehicle. The driver got out, and the carjacker drove off in his vehicle.

On Thursday night, a woman heard a knock on her door in the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway after 11 p.m. Her boyfriend opened the door, and a woman ran inside the home.

The intruder attacked the 52-year-old female resident, police said, hitting her in the head with a vase. Police have classified the incident as an aggravated burglary and issued a warrant for the arrest of Karen George, 57, in the incident.

A man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1800 block of St. Charles Avenue, near Felicity Street, early Friday, the NOPD reported. The 45-year-old victim was approached by two men at about 4:30 a.m. who demanded his property. He complied, and the two men fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.