Man shot to death during street fight in Central City

A man was shot to death Saturday evening (July 17) on Baronne Street in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 9:15 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 2200 block Baronne Street, near Jackson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The police said the victim had been in a physical altercation with another man, who took out a gun and reportedly shot the victim multiple times.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family. No further information was immediately available.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.