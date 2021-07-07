Driver shot by passenger after giving couple a ride to Uptown address

A man was shot in the arm Tuesday night after giving a couple a ride Uptown, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 53-year-old male, drove a man and woman to an address near South Saratoga and Bordeaux streets, near the Valence Cemetery, at about 11:45 p.m. After he pulled up, the male passenger pulled a gun on him.

The driver tried to grab the gun and was shot in the arm. After the gun went off, the man and woman fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.