Blue Bike group to meet with residents during District B Community Office Hours

Uptown Messenger file photo

City Hall’s Neighborhood Engagement Office will host the Blue Krewe, on Monday (July 12) during Community Office Hours at the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.

The Blue Krewe, a group working to bring back the Blue Bike program, will be available to meet with residents June 12 by appointment from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Blue Krewe will be sharing information on the Bikes for All reduced fare program and bike-sharing during the District B Office Hours. They will also perform a demonstration of the new pedal-assist e-bike.

The Community Office Hours program is the city’s way of improving the communication between residents and City Hall. The meetings are separated by City Council district to better focus on the area’s needs.

The Office Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can voice their concerns to their representative in the Neighborhood Engagement Office or an invited guest. Meetings are in-person or virtual, but appointments are required.

District B Community Office Hours were moved in June from the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center to Milton H. Latter Memorial Library.

Community Office Hours are by appointment only because of COVID-19. To make an appointment for the District B meeting or any other district, call 504-658-4933 or schedule online here.