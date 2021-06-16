Tulane Summer Baseball Youth Camp is open for registration (sponsored)

Tulane University athletics is excited to announce the return of the premier baseball camp of New Orleans. Backed by a deep history of the game, love of the sport, and the spirit and community of sportsmanship, Tulane Baseball Academy has opened registration for summer 2021. Batter up!

The dynamic and engaging youth camps will be open to boys and girls of all ages, grades K-12. Providing first-class instruction and giving the tools that they can take with them moving forward in their playing careers. This summer it’s time to bring your baseball skills up a notch.

Tulane Baseball Academy is offering a number of summer programs for players of all levels; from beginner to advanced, there is a place for everyone. The goal for the younger players attending camp is to provide them with a fun and competitive atmosphere, while instructing the fundamentals of the game. For the high school players, attending the baseball academy gives them clear knowledge of what is expected of them when playing at the collegiate level. Tulane provides a competitive atmosphere and gives the players a chance to showcase their skills to the highest caliber coaches.

In case of inclement weather, Greer Field at Turchin Stadium is equipped with an all turf surface and indoor practice facility that includes 4- by 70-foot batting cages and a regulation clay pitching mound with multiple rubbers. Camp will begin regardless of inclement weather; however, the scheduled event times may be altered.

Youth Camp One will be held June 21-24, open to grades K-4.

Youth Camp Two will be held June 28-July 1, open to grades K-4.

The High School Showcase will be held July 17, open to grades 9-12.

The Transfer Portal for collegiate athletes will be held July 8.

The Middle School Camp will be held July 26-28, open to grades 5-8.

The camps, clinics and prospect events at Tulane University are a great opportunity to take your game to the next level. All of Tulane Baseball Camps are committed to following and abiding by all NCAA rules, policies and regulations. Tulane Baseball Camps are open to any and all entrants.

To find more information, reach out to the staff, or learn more about programs please visit info.collegebaseballcamps.com/TU/ and tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball or contact Assistant Coach Adam Core at acore@tulane.edu for pricing and to schedule times.