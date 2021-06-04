Traffic Advisory: Temporary road closure of Broadway extended through mid-June

Roadwork NOLA

From the Mayor’s Office

Due to weather and construction-related delays, the 3100 block of Broadway Street between Earhart Boulevard and Colapissa Street will remain closed through mid-June 2021.

Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan Construction Co. will continue sewer-line replacement operations as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project.

View the original project presentation with more information on the construction here.

Residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site. Residents in this area are being notified of the extended closure via a neighborhood canvass this week.

Lane closure signs will be in place throughout construction. During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed.

The $10.5 million Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing the sewer line, repaving the roadway in asphalt, replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.