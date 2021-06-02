Suspects sought in Broadmoor vehicle theft, Irish Channel shooting

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained arrest warrants in two crimes committed in Uptown neighborhoods.

Kevin Lee, 43, is wanted for a vehicle theft that occurred on May 4.

Lee is accused of taking an acquaintance’s car keys after she fell asleep around 2:30 a.m. Her Honda SUV was stolen from the 3700 block of South Roman Street.

On May 23, NOPD Sixth District detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Darryl Jones, 33, for aggravated battery by shooting and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A photo of Jones was not available, police said.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Chippewa Street on May 18. Just after midnight, a man fired a gun and struck a 44-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on Lee’s or Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.