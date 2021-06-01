Shotgun House Month features tours of Uptown homes

The Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans is bringing back Shotgun House Month in a virtual format throughout June. Shotgun House Month is a series of house tours and programs that highlight the history and the distinctive design of of these quintessentially New Orleans homes.

Courtesy of Preservation Resource Center

This year, the Preservation Resource Center will forego in-person tours in favor of live guided virtual tours. These include tours of Uptown homes — the home of Emma Fick and Helvio Prevelato Gregorio on June 19 and the home of Julie Neill on June 27.

The tours will showcase shotgun homes throughout the city that have undergone smart renovations, highlighting the livability and versatility of the historic house type.

Throughout June, participants can take guided live virtual tours through each featured home, learning about the history, design and renovation of each property, followed by a live Q&A session with the homeowners, contractors and designers who made the houses come alive.

Other programs will include an introduction to shotgun houses by Katrina Horning, founder of New Orleans Architecture Tours, on Wednesday (June 2) and a roundtable discussion on designing for shotgun homes with designers Nomita Joshi-Gupta, KV Harper and Jenny Zurik on June 8.

The tours and events are free, but a $25 donation to the Preservation Resource Center is encouraged. This event replaces the annual Shotgun House Tour, a fundraiser for the PRC. Proceeds will be used to help low-income homeowners make repairs to their houses through the PRC’s Revival Grants program.

Additionally, an Enhanced Digital Tour Program is available for $25. This program offers 3D virtual tours of each house with detailed information about various design elements.

Courtesy of Preservation Resource Center

Courtesy of Preservation Resource Center