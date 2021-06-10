Roadwork update: Audubon, Black Pearl, Broadmoor, East Carrollton, Central City, East Riverside, Garden District, Irish Channel, Freret, Hollygrove, Fountainebleau

From the Mayor’s Office

The Mayor’s Office announced in its monthly roadwork update that 60 roadwork projects are currently underway around the city, totaling over $600 million.

They said that the city hopes to demonstrate accountability and effectiveness in its current infrastructure projects in order to help secure more federal infrastructure funding in the future.

The mayor’s message also said that, with hurricane season underway, the city is working with contractors to make sure they are prepared to secure construction sites in the event of serious tropical weather.

Roadwork NOLA released updates on the following projects in Uptown: Broadmoor Group A, Marlyville-Fountainebleau Group C, Octavia Street, East Riverside/Garden District/Irish Channel/St. Thomas, Black Pearl/East Carrollton, Black Pearl Group B, State Street, and Hollygrove-Leonidas.

The scope of roadwork varies by block and typically includes:

• Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

• Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

• Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

• Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and

• Replacing or repairing damaged underground water, sewer and drainage lines.

Roadwork NOLA

Work on State Street wrapping up as part of the Audubon Group A Project

Boh Bros. Construction Co. crews continue performing underground utility work and roadway restoration on State Street as part of the $7.3 million Audubon Group A infrastructure improvement project.

Crews are continuing waterline work on the 6000 block of Freret Street; traffic has been detoured and accommodations to local traffic and the bus route have been made. This block will open in June. The project is currently scheduled to be completed in summer 2021, weather permitting.

Residents will be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets.

View the public pre-construction community meeting presentation here.

Roadwork NOLA

Black Pearl/East Carrollton Group A continues with utility upgrades

The $11.9 million Black Pearl/East Carrollton Group A project, which began construction in August 2020, continues making progress. Contractor Hard Rock Construction Co. is working on roadway restorations on Oak, Zimpel, Cohn and Short streets. Waterline work continues on Birch and Maple streets.

In the coming months, work will also include installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps on portions of Hillary Street. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2022, weather permitting.

Click here to view a map of the project, which was designed by All South Consulting Engineers, LLC.

The city hosted a virtual community meeting to discuss anticipated impacts. View a copy of the presentation here.

Work progressing on the Black Pearl Group B project

Crews began work on the $5.1 million Black Pearl Group B project in December 2020. Contractor Infinity Construction is replacing sewer lines in the 7400 and 7600 blocks of Dominican, and this work will continue for the next few months.

A full roadway construction has begun in the 300 block of Millaudon Street. Some work has been halted on this project due to high water levels and the proximity to the Mississippi River, but work will resume in those areas as the river levels drop by 11 feet at the Carrollton gauge.

Click here to view a map of the project, which was designed by Jacobs Engineering Group.

The city hosted a virtual meeting to discuss anticipated impacts to the community. View a copy of the presentation here.

Roadwork NOLA

Waterline work continues in the Broadmoor Group A

Hard Rock Construction Co., in close collaboration with the Sewerage & Water Board, has begun waterline work on the $13.6 million Broadmoor Group A project.

Crews continued waterline test closures, as well as full waterline tie-ins, and are also working on roadway and sidewalk restoration with careful coordination in areas that have tree roots.

The community will be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption or impact their parking and access to their streets. Residents are asked to continue to be mindful of “No Parking” signs installed prior to roadwork. Vehicles are eligible for towing if not moved within 24 hours of signs being placed.

This project is expected to be completed in spring 2022, weather permitting.

Roadwork NOLA

Work progresses on Central City Group A project

Waterline work continues in close collaboration with the Sewerage & Water Board. The Central City Group A project also remains focused on completing curbing and repaving efforts. Barriere Construction crews are working on pavement restoration throughout the project, including areas along Derbigny Street. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.

Residents will continue to be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets.

This $9.1 million full-depth reconstruction project was designed by C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates. The scope of work varies block by block but includes the following:

The City of New Orleans hosted a virtual meeting to discuss anticipated impacts to the community. View a copy of the presentation here.

Roadwork NOLA

East Riverside, Garden District, Irish Channel, St. Thomas Group A project sees delays

Hard Rock Construction Co., LLC began work on the East Riverside, Garden District, Irish Channel, St Thomas Group A project in February. Due to delays on this project crews will continue to work some weekends to meet critical deadlines outlined in this update. Residents will continue to be notified ahead of any weekend work.

The Department of Public Works will continue pre-pour inspections in preparations for upcoming paving operations on the following blocks: Fourth Street, Sixth Street, Pleasant Street, Toledano Street, Chippewa Street, Delachaise Street and Aline Street. Weather permitting, asphalt paving on these streets will be completed by mid-June.

In close collaboration with S&WB, Hard Rock Construction will continue waterline work on the following blocks in preparation for upcoming waterline tie-ins on Peniston, Gen. Taylor and Constance streets.

Waterline work schedules may change due to testing needs and inclement weather. Residents will be notified 48-hours ahead of all waterline work that will impact water pressure and usage.

Hard Rock will also begin forming the roadways and sidewalks on Napoleon Avenue and Gen. Pershing Street in anticipation of inspections, followed by paving operations, in May. This work is expected to be complete by early July, weather permitting.

This $7 million full-depth reconstruction project was designed by Integrated Logical Support, Inc.

The city hosted a virtual meeting to discuss anticipated impacts to the community. View a copy of the presentation here.

Octavia Street (Freret-Claiborne) construction crews mobilize to begin operations

The $5.1 million Octavia Street (Freret-Claiborne) project was set to begin construction in April 2021. However, due to added pre-construction and sewer line video inspections, crews mobilized equipment and materials in May and will begin operations in June.

This project was designed by Richard C. Lambert Consultants, LLC and will be constructed by Command Construction Industries.

Click here to view a map of the project scope. The project is expected to be completed in winter 2021, weather permitting.

View a copy of the presentation given at the March 2020, public meeting here.

Roadwork NOLA

Pavement restoration, sewer line repairs continue in Hollygrove, Leonidas Group A

Roadway removal and grading began in the 700 block of Dublin; the 1100, 2500 and 2700 blocks of Joliet Street; and the 8900 block of Nelson Street this month.

Crews also started creating the forms and prepping for concrete pours in the 3700 block of Live Oak and the 9500 block of Palm streets.

Sewer line point repairs continued along Palm and Hollygrove streets, and the binder layer of asphalt was scheduled for installation in the 2600-2700 blocks of Mistletoe Street. Binder is one of the final layers of asphalt in roadway restoration.

The $15 million infrastructure improvement project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Waggoner Engineering, is the project designer. The project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The presentation from the March 26, 2020, public meeting about the project is available here.

Marlyville-Fountainebleau Group C Project works to prevent stormwater management issues related to construction

Wallace C. Drennan Inc. crews are making strides in the prevention of stormwater management-related issues by protecting and conducting routine cleaning of catch basins located within construction site activity.

The project team is monitoring the management of the stormwater drains and quickly addressing issues that arise.

If residents notice catch basins obstructed with construction materials, please contact RoadworkNOLA at 504-658-ROAD (7623).

Residents will be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and/or impact their parking and access to their street and driveways.

This $10.5 million project designed by Schenk, Endom & Flanagan began in October 2020 and is expected to be completed in winter 2022, weather permitting.

Information about this project was made available at a public pre-construction meeting. The presentation can be found here.

For more information about these projects and other upcoming work, visit Roadwork.nola.gov or call 504-658-ROAD (7623).