Police blotter: two shootings, a stabbing, a robbery

Two shootings, a stabbing and a robbery are among the crimes reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week.

A triple shooting occurred Tuesday (June 1) evening in Central City. A 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a teenager were at Jackson Avenue and South Saratoga Street at about 7 p.m. when a man walked up and began firing a gun.

All three victims were struck. The Emergency Medical Service took two of the victims to the emergency room, and a third arrived in a private vehicle.

A stabbing and a robbery occurred in Uptown in the early hours of the morning on Memorial Day (May 31).

Around 1:30 a.m., a man got out of a white sedan and approached a 27-year-old woman in the 3600 block of South Roman Street. He grabbed her cell phone and wrestled it away from her. The thief then got back in his car and drove away.

About an hour later, a 33-year-old man was confronted by another man in front of a store in the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue. The attacker pulled a knife on the victim, stabbing him once in both arms.

A shooting occurred on May 27 in the B.W. Cooper area. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in the 3700 block of Erato Street just before noon when a car drove up.

He began arguing with the occupants of the car. A passenger in the vehicle then produced a gun and shot the 28-year-old. The vehicle sped off, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.