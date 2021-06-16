Police blotter: Shootings in Hollygrove and Hoffman Triangle, stabbing in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department reported two shootings and a stabbing in Uptown neighborhoods on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday (June 14), a 19-year-old male was walking in the 8200 block of Palm Street at about 9 p.m. when two gunmen approached him from behind and began firing. The victim was struck once and transported to an emergency room.

The other shooting occurred Tuesday about 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was in the 3000 block of Second Street, near South Claiborne Avenue, when a sport utility vehicle pulled up. A man got out and began firing, striking the victim. He was taken to the University Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Service.

At about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, two men were arguing in the 2100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way when the altercation turned physical. One of the men produced a knife and stabbed the 62-year-old victim.

Landry Bester, 61, was arrested in the incident. Bester remained jailed Wednesday morning on one count of aggravated battery and on an outstanding warrant for drug charges. His bond had not been set.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.