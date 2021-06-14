Police blotter: Four robberies, burglary, attempted carjacking, stabbing

Five robberies, an attempted carjacking and a stabbing were reported to the New Orleans Police Department over the weekend.Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (June 10), a man and a 54-year-old woman were in an argument in the 8600 block of Oleander Street when the man hit the woman in the face repeatedly. He then grabbed her phone out of her pocket and ran away.

On Saturday (June 12) a 28-year-old man was working in the 4000 block of South Robertson Street. He went back to his car around 5 p.m. and was approached by two other men. One of them pulled a gun and demanded he hand over his car keys and other property, so he did so.

Around 9 p.m. the same day, a 35-year-old man and two women were getting out of a car in the 2000 block of Baronne Street when another man approached them with a gun and demanded the man’s car keys. He handed them over and the three ran away from the thief.

On Sunday (June 13) around 7 a.m., a woman hit another woman as she left a store in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue, grabbed cash out of her purse, and ran away.

A couple of hours later, a woman saw a stranger had broken into her home in the 3600 block of Second Street. When she saw the intruder in her living room, she ran to her bedroom, but he followed her.

He hit her in the face, fired his gun into the floor, and told her to give him the code to her safe. She gave him the code, and he took cash out of the safe and fled.

That evening around 5:30, a man was arrested in an attempted carjacking that occurred at St. Mary Street and St. Charles Avenue.

A man jumped into another man’s car as he was driving and implied that he had a weapon. However, the victim armed himself, and the carjacker jumped out of the car and ran away.

The NOPD later arrested Quinn Massey, 44, in the incident. Massey remained in jail Monday morning on one count of first degree robbery. His bond had not yet been set.

Early Monday morning (June 14) around 6:45, a 42-year-old man went to check on another man in the 2200 block of Harmony Street.

While he was sitting in his car, the other man became upset and stabbed him in the leg. The assailant then ran away.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.