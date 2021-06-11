Police blotter: Carjacking, shooting, stabbing, armed robbery

A carjacking, stabbing, shooting and armed robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week.

The carjacking occurred Thursday (June 10) in the 4400 block of Washington Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, had started his vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. and decided to run back into his residence.

As he was getting out of the car, a man walked up and pushed him to the ground, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department.

The assailant grabbed the victim’s keys and drove off in his white 2014 Hyundai Elantra with Louisiana license plate 338 ENK.

A woman was arrested in a stabbing that took place Tuesday (June 8) in the 2700 block of Milan Street. Police learned of the stabbing at about 6 p.m. when the victim, a 43-year-old man, arrived at a local emergency room for treatment.

Dorishell Joiner, 30, was apprehended later that day. At about 11 p.m., Joiner was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on one count of aggravated battery. She remained jailed Friday morning on $10,000 bond.

A shooting occurred Monday (June 7) in the Lower Garden District, according to the NOPD.

A 29-year-old man was struck multiple times by gunfire at about 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. He was taken to a local hospital via private conveyance.

Three people were robbed at gunpoint in the Irish Channel on Saturday (June 5).

The victims — two men, ages 35 and 29, and a woman, 28 — were in the 2300 block of Laurel Street at about 4:15 a.m. when they were approached by six men. Three of the men were armed with guns, police said.

The men demanded they turn over their property, and the victims complied. The six robbers fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.