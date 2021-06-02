NORD’s outdoor pools are opening for the summer

New Orleans Recreation Development Commission

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission outdoor pools are opening for the summer on Monday (June 7) with free summer swim lessons and other aquatic activities.

Programming at select pools includes open swim, lap swimming, water aerobics and swim lessons. All programming is available free of charge to New Orleans residents.

This summer, NORD has 10 season pools and three year-round pools open throughout the city. Four are currently closed.

Swimmers have to plan ahead to use the pools — reservations are required for open swim times and lap swimming as well as for classes.

Reserve a slot on the calendar here. Find the date, time and place you want to swim or take a class, then click on “sign up.” Be aware that aquatic activities are filling up, and some events will already be full.

All pools are fully accessible and staffed with lifeguards. For everyone’s enjoyment and safety, swimmers need to follow the NORD’s rules, which include standards for bathing attire and flotation devices. To view pool rules click here.

Anyone under 18 you must bring a signed copy of NORD’s COVID-19 Liability Waiver and Release form to swim.

Pools

NORD summer aquatic activities are available at the following Uptown facilities.

All seasonal outdoor pools are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

Reservations are required at all locations.

Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Outdoor pool, open June 7- Aug. 28

Whitney Young Pool, 6500 Magazine St. (at Audubon Park)

Outdoor pool, open June 7- Aug. 28

Gert Town Natatorium, 3411 Broadway St.

Indoor pool, open year-round

Tuesday – Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday – Monday: closed

A.L. Davis Playground, 2600 LaSalle St.

Outdoor pool, open June 7- Aug. 28

Visit nordc.org/activities/aquatics/ to find other pools.

Swim classes

Registration is required for the four-week swim lessons. Due to COVID-19, swim lessons will only be available from June 7 to August 28 at the Lyons Pool, 624 Louisiana Ave.; Stallings Gentilly Pool, 2700 Lapeyrouse St.; and Treme Indoor Pool, 900 N. Villere St.

NORD is following CDC guidance and due to COVID, which means that some swimming programs will not be offered this summer. Due to limited capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, consecutive reservations for the same programming are not allowed and will be canceled if violated.

To register for a swim class, visit the calendar and click June 7 on the calendar. If the June classes are full, you can begin registering for July classes on June 17.

Swim programs offered this summer include:

Parent Child Aquatics (Tadpoles Level 1 & 2) for 6–36 months: Instructors will teach and guide parents through the basic water orientation skills to perform with their child. An adult must be in the water with each student.

Preschool Aquatics (Nemo Level 1-3) for ages 3–5: This course is designed for students’ first experience in the pool without the parent. Students learn water safety, water exploration, survival, and basic water skills such as blowing bubbles and kicking. Successful completion of one level is required for participation in the next level.

Learn to Swim (Levels 1–5) ages 6-12, 13-16, 16+, adults: This program aims to improve swimmers’ overall technique in the water.

Low-impact and high-impact water aerobics classes are also available. This program is open to ages 16 and over and there are no prerequisites to join.

NORD also has a competitive swim team for youths ages 5 to 18. This program offers swimmers the opportunity to improve swimming skills, endurance and promote a healthy lifestyle. It’s free to participate, and practices are held at the Gert Town pool.

Visit nordc.org/activities/aquatics/ for more information on programming.