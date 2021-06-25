NOPD reports two shootings in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department has reported two shootings in Central City in the past 24 hours.

On Friday (June 25), a shooting in the 2300 block of Sixth Street left a woman wounded, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Initial reports received just before 10 a.m. show an adult female was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported by the Emergency Medical Service to a local hospital.

On Thursday, a 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at about 9:20 p.m. on Washington and South Claiborne avenues. Police learned of the shooting when he arrived at the emergency room to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.