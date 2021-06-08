NOPD arrests 15-year-old linked to 10-hour crime spree

NOPD Seventh District officers arrested a 15-year-old male on June 6 linked to a weekend 10-hour crime spree that included incidents that occurred Uptown on South Claiborne Avenue.

He was arrested in New Orleans East in connection to an armed robbery in the 5800 block of Read Boulevard. The Seventh District detectives determined the juvenile is a suspect in a crime spree that stretched from Saturday (June 5) to Sunday (June 6).

Two incidents connected to the juvenile occurred near South Claiborne and Jackson avenues.

Two 21-year-old women were kidnapped in the 2100 block of South Claiborne over the weekend in one of the crimes linked to the juvenile.

NOPD reports that the kidnapper demanded the victims drive him to a location in New Orleans East. Once they arrived, he reportedly robbed the victims of their cash and fled.

A hit-and-run vehicle crash at the intersection of South Claiborne and Jackson avenues is also connected to the juvenile.

Police also accused the juvenile of multiple incidents in New Orleans East, including an armed robbery in the 4500 block of Michoud Boulevard and an attempted armed carjacking in the 5800 block of Read Boulevard.

According to NOPD, the carjacking was stopped by an armed security guard on the premises and the carjacker fled the scene on foot. NOPD said the juvenile was later apprehended by Seventh District officers without incident.

The juvenile is also suspected in an armed carjacking and aggravated battery. In that incident, the victim was struck in the head with a gun before his vehicle was stolen. NOPD has not specified where this crime took place.

The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of simple kidnapping, and one count each of aggravated battery and armed carjacking.