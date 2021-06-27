Man shot to death in Hoffman Triangle

A man was killed in a Hoffman Triangle shoooting Friday (June 25) night, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Around 9:40 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2300 block of South Roman Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of autopsy and notification of families.

Homicide Detective Michael Polukis is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.