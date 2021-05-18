YAYA Arts Center to host Back in Bloom on Friday

YAYA Arts Center in Central City is hosting Back in Bloom, a spring showcase with art demos, live music from Jack Sledge and the Hammers, and an art market by YAYA artists.

The free celebration of spring will be held Friday (May 21) from 6 to 8 pm. at the YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St.

Participants can also watch glass art demos and take part in the Goblet Grab, which involves buying a handmade glass that can be filled, free of charge, throughout the evening.

YAYA, for Young Aspirations Young Artists, was founded in 1988 as a creative partnership between New Orleans artist Jana Napoli and art students from International High School of New Orleans as an after-school enrichment program.

YAYA gives elementary and high school students in Orleans Parish an opportunity to expand their artistic and entrepreneurial creativity through artist mentors, merchandise design and community events. YAYA participants have sold artwork throughout New Orleans, New York and internationally.

Face coverings and temperature checks are required at the event. By registering here, guests agree to YAYA’s COVID-19 waiver.