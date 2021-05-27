Viewpoint: Formerly incarcerated individuals lose a supporter in Kelly Orians

Danae Columbus

Attorney Kelly Orians is leaving New Orleans next week to join the faculty at the University of Virginia’s School of Law. Her departure will be a major loss for the community of formerly incarcerated individuals she has worked with so closely during the last seven years — an effort that increases public safety by reducing prison recidivism.

Since 2014, Orians has served as co-director of The First 72+, a nonprofit social service agency that provides help during the critical first 72 hours after someone is released from prison. The program aids participants in finding a job, securing housing and re-connecting with family or community.

Under Orians’ watch, more than 1,000 individuals have been served, including in excess of 150 who were housed in rental properties around the city. Now that a groundbreaking has taken place for a new four-bedroom building, Orians is ready to share the knowledge gained in New Orleans.

The First 72+ offers a full array of services including case management, peer mentorship, free legal services, small business incubation and their “pay it forward” communal loan fund. By providing housing and other services to FIPs when they are most vulnerable – during the first 72 hours after being released from custody — recidivism has decreased.

To be built the corner of Perdido and South Dupre streets in Mid-City, the new residential structure is adjacent to the existing First 72+ transitional house, which already accommodates formerly incarcerated individuals. The structure’s ground floor will offer office and shared living spaces. Four two-person bedrooms with separate baths are planned for the second floor.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is leasing the land to The First 72+ for a nominal fee of $1 annually. This lease and pro bono architectural services from the Office of Jonathan Tate allowed the nonprofit to fulfill its dream of building its own house, Orians said.

At University of Virginia, Orians will start a legal clinic focused on re-entry and community and economic development. Students will learn how to help people get out of prison as well as how to help people rebuild their lives and their communities.

“It’s so tough to leave,” said Orians. “I’m very excited about this new opportunity but it’s hard to imagine anything better than the job I’ve had at The First 72+.”

“When fellow co-founder Calvin Duncan introduced me to Kelly seven years ago, I never thought she would have such a critical impact on The First 72+,” said co-founder Blair Boutte. “In the early days our legal clinic that Kelly started had one attorney, one paralegal and one legal secretary. They were all named Kelly Orians. She’s been the glue that has held our organization together. The future of The First 72+ and all our participants is secure for many years to come thanks to Kelly.”

IWO ENDORSES GARY CARTER JR. FOR STATE SENATE

Though the group was created to support the election of women Democrats, the Independent Women’s Organization gave state Rep. Gary Carter Jr. an almost unanimous endorsement last night for the State Senate District 7 seat recently vacated by his uncle Congressman Troy Carter. The district includes portions of Orleans, Jefferson and Plaquemine parishes.

Carter, a Democrat, told approximately 50 IWO members via Zoom that he is a champion of issues important to women including Medicaid expansion, extended postpartum recovery, financial independence and economic security for women. Carter said that the House Education Committee is in chaos. “This is a fiscal session and here we are involved in racially tense times,” he said. “There is no compromise on racism … or sexism.”

Carter believes that the state of Louisiana should invest in infrastructure, which will create quality jobs. “COVID exposed a lot of problems inn our community. We can’t have a healthy community without healthy families,” he said.

IWO also interviewed state Rep. Mack Cormier, who said women should be paid more than men if they do a better job. Cormier would like steer more funds into early childhood education, mental health services and teacher pay. Cormier also said he was fighting to save the seafood industry. “I won’t back down from a fight when it’s for the right reason,” he said.

Belle Chasse resident Joanna Cappiello-Leopold was invited to participate in the forum, but did not join the Zoom call.

The remaining candidate in the race is Patricia “Patty” McCarty, a member of the parish’s Board of Election Supervisors. As a registered Republican, IWO did not consider endorsing her. State Rep. Rodney Lyons Sr. originally qualified for the seat but later dropped out.

Early voting begins Friday (May 28) and will continue through Saturday (June 5) except for Sunday (May 30) and Monday (Memorial Day). The election will be held Saturday, June 12.

Two fundraisers will be held for Carter next week including a June 8 event at the home of Pres Kabacoff and Sallie Ann Glassman with special guest U.S. Rep. Troy Carter. Contact Kea Sherman at 713-899-4093 for more information.

CANDIDATES LINING UP FOR CITY COUNCIL SEATS

With District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer’s recent announcement that she will enter the race for City Council at-large, prospective candidates to fill the Council District C slot are emerging.

Political and civic leaders have been talking to City Attorney Sunni LeBeouf about making her first bid for office. LeBeouf would surely have the support of her current boss, Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Cantrell could count on Palmer for crucial votes and would want to have a similar relationship with the next District C council member.

LeBeouf was one of CityBusiness’ 2020 Woman of the Year. She previously served as acting civil chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana under former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite. LeBeouf is also active with Jack and Jill of America. She did not respond to several requests for comment.

A consultant close to former judicial candidate Stephanie Bridges said yesterday that Bridges will qualify for Council District C. Also a resident of Algiers, Bridges earned 49% of the vote in 2019 against now Criminal Court Judge Marcus DeLarge. She is the long-time director of the National Conference for Community and Justice.

Bridges has a good relationship with Palmer and the Women on the Move political organization, which could help her secure plenty of votes from District C residents. Cantrell endorsed Bridges in her last campaign but would likely endorse LeBoeuf if both ran or even stay neutral, depending on the competitiveness of her own race.

Another potential candidate who has been touching bases around the district is small business owner Lisa Ray Diggs, chair of the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee and a state Democratic Party official. She has been a delegate to several Democratic National Conventions.

An accountant with solid experience in human resources, Diggs counts Council President Helena Moreno among her close friends. She currently serves as vice president of IWO and the Femme Fatale Carnival organization. Diggs has been talking about running for the City Council for more than a decade. “I want to work where the people are,” Diggs said.

The presumed leader in the race is Algiers attorney Freddie King III. A graduate of Archbishop Shaw High School and Southern University Law Center, King served on the staff of former Councilwoman Nadine Ramsey. He is a board member of the Audubon Nature Institute and InspireNola Charter Schools.

King and his wife CaSandra, also an attorney, have two young daughters. He has been involved in numerous civic activities in Algiers for several years.

Successful New Orleans lawyer Juan Hernandez briefly considered the race as well but said last week that the timing was not right. “My current business obligations would make it tough for me to dedicate the time necessary for running an effective campaign,” Hernandez said in a text.

In the Council District E race, former City Council president and radio personality Oliver Thomas is poised to give incumbent Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen a run for the gold. Thomas said yesterday that he is “doing due diligence and waiting for the polling information to come back before I decide, but the community has been very encouraging.” Thomas is said to already be developing a platform and is meeting regularly with a small team of advisers.

If elected, Thomas would automatically become the most experienced member of the City Council. He served thirteen years as a district and at-large council member and was on track to become mayor when he resigned in August, 2007 after pleading guilty to bribery charges.

Some consultants believe that Thomas might be emboldened by the recent victory of DA Jason Williams, who was under indictment when he ran last year, and the near-victory of former state Sen. Derrick Shepherd, who barely lost a race for Jefferson Parish Council in 2019.

Thomas is the host of the highly popular New Orleans’ Good Morning Show on WBOK 1230 AM, where he has one of the largest Black radio audiences in the region. He is also an award-winning actor, writer and poet. Born in the Lower 9, Thomas attended college on an athletic scholarship.

Other candidates looking at the District E race include former state Rep. John Bagneris and Michon Copelin, daughter of politico Sherman Copelin, who co-founded the SOUL political organization in the 1970s. Bagneris lost a state Senate race to Joe Bouie in 2019. Copelin is the minute clerk to Civil District Court Judge Jennifer Medley.

Cyndi Nguyen was elected in 2017 when she defeated Councilman James Gray by more than 3,000 votes, approximately 20% of all votes cast. A native of Vietnam who came to America with her parents at age 5, Nguyen is the first Asian American member of the City Council. She chairs the Economic Development and Special Development Projects Committee and serves on the Criminal Justice Committee, the Governmental Affairs Committee, and the Transportation and Airport Committee, among others.

Nguyen is involved in efforts to redevelop the 146.2-acre former Six Flags/Jazzland site in New Orleans East. Two partnerships have been named as finalists and are currently fine-tuning their proposals for presentations next month.

Danae Columbus, who has had a 30-year career in politics and public relations, offers her opinions on Thursdays. Her career includes stints at City Hall, the Dock Board and the Orleans Parish School Board and former clients such as District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, City Councilman Jared Brossett, City Councilwoman at-large Helena Moreno, Foster Campbell, former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, former Sheriff Charles Foti and former City Councilwomen Stacy Head and Cynthia Hedge-Morrell. She is a member of the Democratic Parish Executive Committee. Columbus can be reached at swampednola@gmail.com.