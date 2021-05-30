Teenager killed in drive-by shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday (May 30) at Thalia and South Robertson streets.

At 1:23 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers were called to 2100 block of Clio Street for a call of aggravated battery by shooting. They discovered a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the teenager and another male victim were in a car at Thalia and South Robertson when they were shot at by a group in another vehicle.

The victims fled in the car to Clio and South Liberty Street, where the 17-year-old died. The surviving victim did not sustain any injuries.

The shooters abandoned their vehicle, which has been determined to be stolen, and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the persons responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Walter Edmund at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.