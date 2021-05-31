Rouses Markets’ new store on Freret Street has opened its doors

Rouses Markets new store on Freret Street has officially opened its doors!

Add another foodie destination to Freret’s restaurant row between Napoleon and Jefferson avenues in Uptown New Orleans. The new Rouses Market at 4645 Freret

Street features an unrivaled selection of prepared foods, from chopped salads made to order to Rouse-In-House prepared entrees and sides, to sushi, poke, stir-fries and ramen made right before your eyes.

The market also houses the company’s first full-scale restaurant. Freret Faire is open for breakfast and lunch. The menu is predominantly vegan.

Rouses Markets

The store was designed specifically for the neighborhood. Murals inside honor Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles, and his wife and children and grandchildren, who now form the members of the Golden Eagles. The Mardi Gras Indian craftsman and musician lives in and is deeply rooted in the Freret community. The murals were created by Monika Kelly Studio in consultation with Collections of Collections and Rouses Creative Team, using photos by Erika Goldring, who is a Golden Eagle Baby Doll, and lives in the neighborhood.

Rouses Markets

While this is a small-format store, it features all of the fresh food and services that Rouses Markets is known for, plus some exciting new local food and products picked from Rouses Pop Ups.

Regular store hours are 6am to 11pm.

About Rouses Markets: Family owned and operated since 1960, Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Donny Rouse, CEO, is the third generation to run the company. True to the family and company’s local roots, Rouses Markets puts local and community first by hiring local, stocking uniquely local products, supporting other local businesses along with local farmers and fishers, and giving back to every community it serves.

Rouses Markets