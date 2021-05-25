Police blotter: Two cars and a backpack stolen on Uptown streets

A man and woman were carjacked Monday night on Magazine Street and two men were robbed in separate incidents Sunday night on South Claiborne Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The carjacking occurred Monday (May 24) in the 2200 block of Magazine Street, near Jackson Avenue. The victims were a man, 53, and a woman, 23.

The 53-year-old was in a Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. when a man entered the car through driver’s door while another man punched him in face.

The man was thrown out of the driver’s seat, and the two carjackers drove away in the victims’ white 2014 Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate YMB 725.

A car with Pennsylvania plates was stolen Sunday (May 23) at about 11:10 p.m. from a 61-year-old man at a South Claiborne gas station.

Two or three men approached him, police said. One of the men physically assaulted him, took his keys and then fled in his white Subaru Outback with a personalized Pennsylvania license plate.

The second robbery occurred at 11:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Claiborne, near Louisiana Avenue and Toledano Street.

A 36-year-old man was approached by two or three men and struck in the back of the head. His backpack containing books and iPad was stolen.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.