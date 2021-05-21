Police blotter: Carjacking in Garden District, robbery in Central City

A woman was carjacked on St. Charles Avenue and another was robbed on Thursday (May 20), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The carjacking occurred at 8:44 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Charles, near Jackson Avenue. The carjacker demanded the keys from the 58-year-old victim, and she complied.

A 34-year-old woman was robbed at about 8:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Jackson, between Robertson and Freret streets. A man grabbed her purse and book bag and fled, police said.

Police stated the knew the identity of the Central City robber but did not supply a name. The reports indicated that neither crime involved a weapon.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.