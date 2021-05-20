Police blotter: Armed robbery in Lower Garden District, shooting in the Irish Channel

The New Orleans Police Department has reported an armed robbery in the Lower Garden District and a shooting in the Irish Channel.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday (May 19) night.

The 22-year-old victim was in the 900 block of Race Street at 9:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man carrying a rifle. He demanded her money, and she complied.

A 44-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Tuesday (May 18) in the 3300 block of Chippewa Street.

The NOPD’s Sixth District said that, shortly after midnight, a man produced a weapon, fired at her and fled the scene. The victim arrived at the hospital through her own transportation after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.