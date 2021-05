The NOPD’s Traffic Division has planned a sobriety checkpoint for an undisclosed location in New Orleans.

The checkpoint will be in operation from 9 p.m. on Thursday (May 20) through Friday (May 21) at 5 a.m.

During this time, motorists will experience minimal delays at the checkpoint and should have the proper documentation, such as proof of vehicle insurance and driver’s license, available if requested by officers.