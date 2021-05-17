NOPD seeking suspects in two Uptown armed robberies

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking two suspects in unrelated armed robbery investigations in the Second District, including one dating back to November 2020.

On May 10 at about 1 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 8100 block of Oak Street.

During the incident, a man armed with a handgun stole a rifle from the victim while holding him at gunpoint.

Detectives have identified Randy Lewis, 30, as a suspect in the Oak Street robbery. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lewis’ arrest on a charge of armed robbery.

In an unrelated incident on Nov. 27, 2020, at about 3 a.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to an armed robbery call at Plum Street and Ferry Place in the Pigeon Town neighborhood.

Through investigation, detectives have identified Joseph Spencer Ramirez, 23, as one of the suspects. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Ramirez’s arrest on a charge of armed robbery.

Investigation is ongoing to determine information on an additional suspect.

Anyone with additional information on these two incidents or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.