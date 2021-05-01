Motorcyclist killed, two others injured in crash on Tchoupitoulas

A motorcyclist was killed on Tchoupitoulas Street in the East Riverside area late Friday, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Two others were injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was traveling west over the speed limit at about 9:50 p.m when he struck a woman crossing Tchoupitoulas near Gen. Taylor Street, police said.

He was thrown from his bike, and medical responders declared him dead at the scene. He was 45.

The motorcycle continued traveling after the rider was ejected. It struck a parked car, injuring the 66-year-old man inside.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old woman, was also injured. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This post was updated Saturday morning with the victims’ ages.