Robert Morris, Uptown Messenger

A fierce weather system ripped through the Riverbend, Carrollton and Broadmoor neighborhoods at about 2 a.m., toppling trees, damaging property and bringing down power lines.

According to Energy New Orleans, 1,037 households were still without power as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday (May 12). No injuries have been reported in New Orleans from the possible tornado.

The National Weather Service is expected to determine today whether the system can be classified as tornado.