Library expands services as coronavirus restrictions ease

Beginning today (May 17), the New Orleans Public Library will expand services, including allowing patrons to come into library buildings without making appointments.

Nix Library at 1401 S. Carrollton Avenue remains closed for renovations to bring the building into compliance with the American with Disability Act. It’s expected to reopen this summer.

Other Uptown libraries will be open for walk-in service, with tables and chairs available. The book drops will also be open. Outdoor programming will resume with registration, masking and social distancing required

Hours have also expanded to Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contactless pick-up and drop-off will continue to be available. And children and teens can still get the library’s take-and-make craft kits.

The city archives and special collections at the Main Library downtown on Loyola Avenue will open by appointment Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the archives at 504-596-2610 or archivist@nolalibrary.org for assistance or to schedule an appointment.

The library will continue to follow city health officials and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing. As city of New Orleans government buildings, all New Orleans Public Library locations require masking.

Milton H. Latter Memorial Library

5120 St. Charles Avenue

504-596-2625

Central City Library

Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center

2020 Jackson Avenue, Suite 139

504-596-3110

Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center

4300 S. Broad Avenue

504-596-2660

Nix Library

See here for updates on the closure and renovations.