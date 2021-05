Clerk of Civil District Court Chelsey Richard Napoleon is offering New Orleanians a chance to research the history of their family, their property and other aspects of this culturally rich city.



Clerk of Civil District Court: Notarial Archives Research Center

1340 Poydras Street, Suite 360 • NOLA 70112 • http://www.orleanscivilclerk.com

For more information, please contact the Research Center at 504-407-0106 or civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com.