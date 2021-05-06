Double shooting turns to homicide when victim dies in hospital

A man was killed in a double shooting early Thursday (May 6) in Central City near St. Charles Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 2:50 a.m., Sixth District officers discovered two victims with gunshot wounds – a male victim transported via private conveyance to a local hospital and a second male victim found at the scene. Medical responders took the second victim to the emergency room.

One of the victims died at the hospital, police said, and the shooting was reclassified as a homicide. Police did not know the identity of the victims.

They shooting was initially reported at St. Charles and Jackson avenues. NOPD later said the shooting occurred in 1700 block of Robert C. Blakes Sr. Drive, a block from St. Charles and about six blocks from Jackson.

Further information was not immediately available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.