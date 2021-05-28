Catalyst Microbrewery in Hollygrove clears a hurdle in the approval process

Google Maps

The City Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan for the new Hollygrove neighborhood Catalyst Microbrewery and Restaurant proposed for the former site of the Hollygrove Market at 8301 Olive St.

The developers plan to construct two buildings on the lot to house a new brewery and restaurant. The site behind the Carrollton Avenue post office now consists of metal sheds, small warehouse structures, fragmented concrete pads and overgrown plants.

“We were pleased by the unanimous approval by the CPC for our project, and look forward to moving closer to starting construction,” Eric Augustin, a principal with Grove Holly LLC, told Uptown Messenger after the vote. Grove Holly is the group proposing the development.

The approval came with provisos, 11 of them. They mostly had to do with submitting detailed plans for parking (cars and bikes), setbacks and trash location.

In response to concerns expressed by neighbors, plans for lighting and noise abatement also will be required.

Batture Engineers via City Planning Commission

The developers also plan to continue the garden tradition at the site with raised beds. Stormwater management plans include rain gardens and a cistern to hold stormwater to use for the surrounding garden beds during droughts.

Nicole Burdette of the R.J. Ellis Law Firm, representing the developers at the CPC hearing, said there was no opposition to the provisos, and that they look forward to progressing to the next step.

The City Council must give final approval for the variance needed because the proposed development is more than 5,000 square feet and is located in a HU-MU neighborhood. The Catalyst restaurant and brewery will total 6,813 square feet as planned.