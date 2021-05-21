Calzone restaurant planned for former tattoo parlor on Freret

Orleans Parish Assessor's Office photo

D.P. Dough, a build-your-own calzone chain that boasts late-night delivery, is set to open next month at 5010 Freret St.

Since 2015, the building had been home to Sailor’s Cross Tattoo & Gallery, which recently closed at this location.

The New Orleans franchise, the first in Louisiana, will be run by Akshaykumar Solanki. D.P. Dough was founded in 1987 in Massachusetts and boasts 45 locations nationwide.

The restaurant caters to a college crowd, as it stays open for dine in and delivery until 4 a.m.

D.P. Dough also follows the popular “do it yourself” approach to fast food that places like Chipotle and Blaze Pizza made famous. Customers have the option of building their own calzone in what D.P. Dough calls their “construction zone,” with a choice of protein, fresh veggies, cheese, sauce inside and sauce on the side for dipping.

The menu also offers a selection of 25 different types of calzones, chicken wings, tater tots and “stix” such as cheese stix, cinnamon stix and pesto stix.

Freret Street has experienced a boom in popularity among the college crowd. Dat Dog, Company Burger, Blaze Pizza and Good Bird have become go-to spots for quick and easy take-out. D.P. Dough seems to be eager to be a part of that action.

