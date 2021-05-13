Boil water advisory issued for most of Uptown

The Sewerage & Water Board issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the area bounded by South Carrollton Avenue, the Mississippi River and the Pontchartrain Expressway following a loss of Entergy power at the Carrollton Water Plant, resulting in low water pressure.

The above map of the affected area can be found here. It was triggered by the massive power outage after the tornado touched down in the Carrollton area early Wednesday (May 12), reports say.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

S&WB, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

We agree with the Department of Health recommendations that it is prudent to issue these advisories out of an abundance of caution. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

Continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing your hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

Instructions for boiling water: Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

You can review general and state recommendations for managing a boil water advisory here.

S&WB will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).