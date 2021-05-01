Amanda Shaw concert at CR Coffee Shop on Tuesday, May 4 (sponsored)

(courtesy of CR Coffee Shop)

Fresh coffee and live music — sign me up.

Live music and artisan coffee and teas are the perfect mix to bring a new burst of energy to Uptown. Magazine Street is coming back in full force this spring, thanks to CR Coffee Shop and special guest Amanda Shaw.

This festive event will be an opportunity for the community to donate to The Amanda Shaw Foundation while supporting their local cafe.

CR Coffee Shop is pleased to announce that we will be hosting Amanda Shaw on our patio from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, for GiveNOLA Day!

This nonprofit focused event was created by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, an institution dedicated to driving positive impact through philanthropy, leadership and action in the Greater New Orleans Region.

This 24-hour online giving event is meant to inspire people to donate generously to nonprofits, making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.

The “Busy Body” & “Grand Mamou” singer will be playing a live concert to raise money for The Amanda Shaw Foundation. Since 2015, The Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund has been supporting efforts to build, sustain and empower Louisiana families through music, food and culture.

In collaboration with the Northshore Community Foundation, she has spearheaded efforts to provide relief to hurricane survivors, partnered with head start programs to support children with special needs, and many others.

To donate to The Amanda Shaw Foundation, we invite you to visit AmandaShaw.com for more information and see her live 8-10 a.m. at CR Coffee Shop on May 4!

CR Coffee Shop is dedicated to supporting the local community, bringing fresh experiences and sharing a cup of joy one sip at a time. To shop online, show support, or keep up with CR, please visit crcoffeenola.com or find CR on Instagram @CRcoffeeshop.

CR Coffee Shop

3618 Magazine St.

crcoffeepr@gmail.com