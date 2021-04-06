Vintage Green Review opens zero-waste store on Magazine

Sarah Becker, Vintage Green Review

Vintage Green Review, a local zero-waste education and consulting business, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 3530 Magazine St.

After gauging community interest over a multi-week pop-up at the same address, the store’s owner, Sarah Andert, was so encouraged by the reception that she signed a lease to make her residence permanent.

“Operating out of a physical location allows me to engage directly and regularly with customers,” Andert said.

This marks New Orleans’ first zero-waste store and bulk refill bar, according to a press release that states it offers “a long-term option for plastic-free living, sustainable shopping, zero waste supplies, and the ability to refill household and personal care products in reusable containers.”

Sarah Becker, Vintage Green Review

While the shop is currently open for business, its grand opening weekend will kick off on Earth Day, April 22, and continue through April 25. The event will feature discounted supplies, product giveaways and pop-up food vendors.

Andert started Vintage Green Review in August 2019, primarily offering workshops and consulting services, while also selling vintage and reusable goods at local markets. When COVID hit and markets shut down, she opened an e-commerce website (with zero-waste shipping, of course).

Sarah Becker, Vintage Green Review

However, she realized that the most sustainable thing people can do is use things that are already made and get them as close to home as possible. “I wanted to be the person who could not only recommend solutions but also provide them locally,” Andert said.

Other local organizations have bolstered recent momentum for sustainability movements, Andert said, but it can be difficult in a city known for disposable to-go cups, plastic Mardi Gras beads and a whole lot of glitter.

“I’ve found that people want sustainable options that still align with our local traditions,” she said. “I want to show people how to reduce their waste and carbon footprint, but also how to do it in a way that’s joyful, inspiring and fun.”

The store’s regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. It’s closed on Wednesdays.