Traffic advisory: Sections of Freret and Broadway to close for roadwork projects

Roadwork NOLA photo

From the Mayor’s Office

The city’s Department of Public Works announced two street closures as repairs continue. Freret Street has closed from Palmer Avenue to State Street for approximately five weeks. And beginning Monday (April 5), Broadway Street will be closed between Earhart Boulevard and Colapissa Street, also for about five weeks.

Lane closure signs are in place and residents are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction sites.

Freret: Boh Bros Construction Co. temporarily closed the 6000 block of Freret Street to complete waterline installations and paving as a part of the FEMA-funded Audubon Group A project.

Both east and westbound traffic will be detoured via Palmer Avenue, South Robertson Street and State Street. Detour signage is placed in both directions.

Access to homes in the 6000 block of Freret Street will be maintained and the city’s Enforcement Office has relaxed parking restrictions for residents.

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority busses will follow the road detour during the time of the closure.

This work is part of the $7.3 million Audubon Group A infrastructure improvement project. The scope varies block by block but includes repaving asphalt roadways from curb-to-curb; patching roadways with asphalt or concrete; repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and drainage lines.

The entire project is anticipated to be wrapped up in the summer.

Roadwork NOLA photo

Broadway: Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., weather permitting, city contractor Wallace C. Drennan Construction Co. will temporarily close the 3100 block of Broadway Street for approximately five weeks to perform sewer line replacement operations as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project.

The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. on April 5 through 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10. During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed.

The $10.5 million Marlyville- Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing sewer lines, repaving the roadway in asphalt, replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons, and installing Americans with Disabilities Act- compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Questions about these projects or Roadwork NOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.