Suspect arrested in killing of 59-year-old contractor in his Broadmoor home

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a suspect in a killing inside a Broadmoor home on April 22.

Michael Kikuchi Jr., 33, was arrested the next day and remained jailed Wednesday (April 28) on a $500,000 bond. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of John Robichaux, 59.

Robichaux was found by Second District officers inside his home in the 5500 block of McKenna Street. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was not breathing, police said. Robichaux was declared dead by medical responders.

Online directories show that Robichaux was a contractor specializing in home renovations and repairs. He is under the care of a Norco funeral home.

After NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Kikuchi as a suspect, he was located, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Additionally, Kikuchi was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Kenner and on a traffic attachment.