A puppy was killed by a New Orleans police officer Saturday night in the Lower Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The department’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Felicity Street.

The 18-week-old puppy, named Apollo, was recently adopted by the Lower Garden District residents, NOLA.com reports. The officer was investigating a complaint over loud voices at the home.