Police blotter: Shooting, stabbing, home burglary

The New Orleans Police Department reported a home burglary, a stabbing and a shooting in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

On Sunday (April 24) night at about 10:40 p.m., a Lower Garden District resident came home to find two men burglarizing his residence in the 1400 block of Constance Street.

When the burglars saw the 25-year-old, one of the men produced a weapon and the other punched the resident in the face.

On Saturday (Feb. 24) morning, a 30-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with a woman.

They were at South Claiborne Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 7:45 a.m.when the woman took out a knife and cut the man under his arm. He was taken to a local hospital.

Also on Saturday morning, a man and a woman were shot while stopped at a light in Central City.

The 58-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were stopped on Jackson Avenue and Simon Bolivar Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. when another vehicle approached. Someone in the vehicle fired shots at their car and drove off.

Both victims were injured in the gunfire. The city’s Emergency Medical Services took them to an emergency room.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.