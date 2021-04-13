Police blotter: Shooters target 23-year-old woman, 15-year-old boy; 87-year-old man struck and robbed

Two shootings and a robbery were reported by the New Orleans Police Department in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week.

On Wednesday (April 7), a woman was shot multiple times in Central City.

Sixth District officers investigating a shooting just before 5 p.m. found the 23-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of at Freret Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Medical responders took her to a hospital for treatment.

Police said gunmen opened fire on the woman, and she was shot as she was fleeing the bullets.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Hollygrove shooting on Saturday evening. He was walking in the 8700 block of Edinburgh Street at about 7:40 pm. when a dark-colored sport utility vehicle approach. Someone started shooting from inside the SUV, striking the teen. While the gunman was fleeing the scene, the SUV side-swiped a parked vehicle, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. On Monday, an 87-year-old man was robbed on a Central City street, police reported. The victim was in a argument with a man in the 2900 block of Baronne Street, near Sixth Street, at about 4 p.m. when he was struck and robbed of his wallet, the NOPD said. A warrant has been issued for Dale Wells, 59, in the incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.