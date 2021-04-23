Man shot to death in Broadmoor home

A man was shot to death Thursday (April 22) at a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 6:16 p.m., NOPD Second District officers were called to the 5500 block of McKenna Street. They entered a home, where they found the 59-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was not breathing when police arrived. When medical first-responders arrived at the. home, they pronounced him dead.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify suspect and motive this incident. No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.