Bouligny, Carrollton areas featured in PRC Revival Gala-vant fundraiser

The Preservation Resource Center is offering a chance to learn more about historic New Orleans neighborhoods — including your own — while enjoying a spring day.

The nonprofit has launched its interactive Revival Gala-vant, a self-guided run/walk/bike/paddle experience. Five routes, including two in Uptown neighborhoods, offer opportunities to explore the city, with local landmarks, historic sites and history lessons featured on each path.

The routes vary in length, providing a way for everyone, regardless of fitness level, to enjoy the experience. Click here to preview the routes.

One Uptown route is the Family Fun Scramble, which comes with an activity guide for kids. Youngsters can earn their own Preservation Badge.

The longer Bouligny Big Step route highlights that leafy and lovely Uptown area.

An even longer route is the Promenade Down Esplanade, and the Preservation Paddle route has you traversing Bayou St. John on foot or by canoe or kayak. Participants will also head toward the lake for the 5K Pontchartrain Park Walk.

Preservation Resource Center

The event is fundraiser for the Preservation Resource Center, created as a pandemic-appropriate replacement for its annual Julia Jump Revival Gala. The PRC’s mission is to “preserve New Orleans’ historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural identity through collaboration, empowerment and service to our community.”

Registration is $30 at PRCNO.org. All registered participants will receive a race bag that includes the limited-edition Revival Gala-vant T-shirt, an issue of Preservation in Print magazine and valuable coupons for local businesses.

Participants also receive four podcasts highlighting the history of the featured neighborhoods and a family activity packet for the Family Scramble route.

As participants explore each neighborhood, they can pop on their headphones and listen to podcasts that provide stories about the communities and historic architecture, including interviews with New Orleans drummer Shannon Powell, Tulane geographer Richard Campanella and other longtime residents.

Since this is a self-guided, virtual experience, participants can complete the routes anytime.

Registrants will pick up their race bags and materials at the PRC, 923 Tchoupitoulas St. The PRC is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have some weekend open hours to accommodate participants unable to stop in during the week.

The PRC reminds all participants to be mindful of their surroundings at all times and follow CDC and city guidelines to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.