Armed robberies reported on St. Charles Avenue at Audubon Park, in Lower Garden District

Two men were held up on St. Charles Avenue in the past week, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

On Monday (April 19) afternoon, a 39-year-old man was on an Audubon Park bench across from the universities at about 2:10 p.m. when a man approached.

He pulled out a knife and demanded his cellphone. The victim turned over his phone, and the robber fled the scene.

An armed robbery was foiled early Saturday (April 17) on St. Charles Avenue and Euterpe Street.

At about 12:40 a.m., a 51-year-old man was approached by a man on a bicycle, who took out a gun and demanded he give him a bag he was carrying. The victim was able to get away from the gunman without injury.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.