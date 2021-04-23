Ambulance stolen outside Touro Infirmary emergency room

An Emergency Medical Services ambulance was stolen outside the Touro Infirmary emergency room on Thursday (April 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The ambulance was unattended in the 1400 block of Foucher Street when a man got in and drove off. As he fled, he struck multiple vehicles — including an NOPD unit, police said.

New Orleans police officers later found the ambulance in Gert Town, and a suspect was taken into custody at Earhart Boulevard and Pine Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.