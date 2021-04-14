14-year-old shot multiple times near playground in one of two Central City shootings on Monday

Two shootings were reported minutes apart in Central City on Monday (April 19) evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

In one shooting, 14-year-old boy was found at A.L. Davis Park suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. His condition was not immediately available.

Sixth District officers found the teen in the 2700 block of La Salle Street at about 7:40 p.m. while responding to a report of gunfire in the area, police said.

At 7:48 p.m., the Sixth District received a report of a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of South Saratoga Street. A man had shown up at the emergency with a bullet wound to the leg, police said.

The victim, 35, was shot during an argument with another man, whose identity police said was unknown. They were struggling over a gun when it went off, striking the victim in the leg.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.