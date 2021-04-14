14-year-old dies from his wounds in A.L. Davis Park shooting

The teenage boy who was shot multiple times Monday (April 19) at A.L. Davis park died from his injuries the following day, the Coroner’s Office reported. He was identified as Joel Nichols, 14.

Sixth District officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area found the boy in the 2700 block of La Salle Street, near the A.L. Davis playground, at about 7:40 p.m. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital, the New Orleans Police Department said. The Coroner’s Office said Joel Nichols died on Tuesday (April 20) from gunshot wounds.

The shooting was the first of two in Central City on Monday.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.