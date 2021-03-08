Woman found dead in second Hoffman Triangle shooting of the weekend

A woman was found face down in an open field in the Hoffman Triangle on Sunday (March 7) afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department. Police have classified the death as a homicide.

Sixth District police officers arrived at the 3100 block of Second Street on Sunday at 12:38 p.m. They found the woman lying the field and later discovered an apparent gunshot wound. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office is working to determine the victim’s identity and the official cause of death. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300.

A shooting was reported in the same neighborhood on Saturday (March 6) afternoon. At about 3 p.m., officers responding to a call of someone shot in the 3900 block of Washington Avenue found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Police later reported that the shooting took place at South Dorgenois and Fourth streets. The shooter fled on foot on South Dorgenois toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.