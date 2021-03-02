Where to score a good platter of boiled crawfish Uptown

It’s one of the best seasons of the year — crawfish season. While crawfish boils might be looking a little different this year, we’re still going to be getting together to safely enjoy some delicious crawfish with our friends.
Here are some spots Uptown where you can get your fix. These restaurants and bars ask that you follow all social distancing guidelines, so that everyone can have a good time.
Ale on Oak
8124 Oak St.
504-324-6558
aleonoak.com
How much? Market
When? Saturdays, 2 p.m.
Boil Seafood House
3340 Magazine St.
504-309-4532
boilseafoodhouse.com
How much? $9/pound
When? Daily
Bourrée at Boucherie
1510 S. Carrollton Ave.
504-510-4040
bourreenola.com
How much? Market
When? Fridays, 5 p.m.
Deanie’s Seafood
2200 Magazine St.
504-962-7760
www.deanies.com
How much? Market
When? Wednesday through Sunday
Frankie & Johnny’s
321 Arabella St.
504-243-1234
www.frankieandjohnnys.net
How much? $7/pound
When? Fridays
Miel Brewery & Taproom
405 Sixth St.
504-372-4260
www.mielbrewery.com
How much? $15/tray, comes with corn and potatoes
When? Days vary
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4214 Tchoupitoulas St.
504-266-2332
www.portorleans.com
How much? Market price, usually $14 for 2 pounds
When? Sundays
Portside Lounge
3000 Dryades St.
504-503-0990
www.portsidenola.com
How much? Market price, usually $15 per container
When? Sunday, 3 p.m.
Sidecar Patio and Oyster Bar
1114 Constance St.
504-381-5079
www.sidecarnola.com
How much? $15/2 pounds plus fixin’s
When? Days vary, but usually Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for times.
Urban South Brewery
1645 Tchoupitoulas St.
504-267-4852
www.urbansouthbrewery.com
How much? Market price
When? Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Is your favorite spot for boiled crawfish missing from this list? Let us know in the comments.