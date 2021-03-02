Where to score a good platter of boiled crawfish Uptown

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

It’s one of the best seasons of the year — crawfish season. While crawfish boils might be looking a little different this year, we’re still going to be getting together to safely enjoy some delicious crawfish with our friends.

Here are some spots Uptown where you can get your fix. These restaurants and bars ask that you follow all social distancing guidelines, so that everyone can have a good time.

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak St.

504-324-6558

aleonoak.com

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

How much? Market

When? Saturdays, 2 p.m.

Boil Seafood House

3340 Magazine St.

504-309-4532

boilseafoodhouse.com

How much? $9/pound

When? Daily

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

Bourrée at Boucherie

1510 S. Carrollton Ave.

504-510-4040

bourreenola.com

How much? Market

When? Fridays, 5 p.m.

Deanie’s Seafood

2200 Magazine St.

504-962-7760

www.deanies.com

How much? Market

When? Wednesday through Sunday

Frankie & Johnny’s

321 Arabella St.

504-243-1234

www.frankieandjohnnys.net

How much? $7/pound

When? Fridays

Miel Brewery & Taproom

405 Sixth St.

504-372-4260

www.mielbrewery.com

How much? $15/tray, comes with corn and potatoes

When? Days vary

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4214 Tchoupitoulas St.

504-266-2332

www.portorleans.com

How much? Market price, usually $14 for 2 pounds

When? Sundays

Portside Lounge

3000 Dryades St.

504-503-0990

www.portsidenola.com

How much? Market price, usually $15 per container

When? Sunday, 3 p.m.

Sidecar Patio and Oyster Bar

1114 Constance St.

504-381-5079

www.sidecarnola.com

How much? $15/2 pounds plus fixin’s

When? Days vary, but usually Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for times.

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas St.

504-267-4852

www.urbansouthbrewery.com

How much? Market price

When? Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.

Is your favorite spot for boiled crawfish missing from this list? Let us know in the comments.